Morrison's launches new burger to mark Father's Day this Sunday
Morrisons has announced the launch of its latest meaty feast for Father’s Week – The Big Daddy Burger.
Meat your heart out! Morrisons has announced the launch of its latest meaty feast for Father’s Week – The Big Daddy Burger.
The Big Daddy Burger will be available in Morrisons Cafés in the week leading up to Dads’ special day and costs £7.99 or just £5 for More Card customers - from Monday 12th to Sunday 18th June.
As well as 100% British beef, the two Big Daddy Burger patties are layered with a double serving of cheese and bacon, a hash brown, burger sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onion rings. The burger is served with a side of chips and portion of coleslaw making it the perfect way to treat the father figures in your life .
The tasty treat is sure to make Dads across the UK feel full of love (and food) on their big day and those looking for a vegetarian option fear not as Morrisons has created The Big Daddy Veggie Burger too.
Served with chips and coleslaw, The Big Daddy Veggie Burger consists of three meat free patties, double cheese, a hashbrown, burger sauce, tomatoes, lettuce and onion rings for £7.99 or £5 for More Card Customers.
To make the celebration even better value, families can enjoy the Kids Eat Free offer including all-time favourites like Bangers and Mash and Fish and Chips, when purchasing The Big Daddy Burger or any meal costing £4.49 and over.
Chris Strong, Morrisons Café Buying Manager, says: “We’re working hard to serve our customers great-value, tasty meals whether it’s a midweek lunch or a special occasion such as Father’s Day. We’re confident that The Big Daddy Burger and The Big Daddy Veggie Burger will be a firm favourite with customers so we’re adding them to the menu for the whole week and More Card customers can grab it for just £5 while kids can eat for free when an adult meal is purchased.”
Both burgers are available to order for home delivery, through JustEat and Deliveroo* and are subject to availability.
For a limited time only, The Big Daddy Burger and The Big Daddy Veggie Burger is available in all Morrisons cafés nationwide. To find your local café, visit: https://my.morrisons.com/storefinder/.