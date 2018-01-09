Super surgery planned for Little Sisters care home site

A handful of Preston’s GP surgeries are set to relocated more than 25,000 patients to the site of a city nursing home.

The four acre Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home site, in Garstang Road, will soon be home to the Lytham Road Surgery in Lytham Road, Medicom Surgery in Flintoff Way, and ‘The Surgery’ – compromising of Beach Drive Surgery in Beech Drive, Drs Robb and Robb, and Moor Park, both in Garstang Road.

A new purpose built building will be constructed on the site to house the five practices moving to the location.

According to the plans, the super surgery will be a ‘single, purpose built, new building’ on the four acre site.

The care home itself, which closed in 2016, was recently bought by HBS Healthcare. It is due to continue as a care home operated by Spiral Health CIC as part of recently announced plans.

The NHS Greater Preston Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) deemed the move necessary, with the five practices ‘mostly operating from premises that are undersized and no longer fit for purpose’. Many of the premises are also said to not be compliant with disabled access rules.

A spokesman from Greater Preston CCG said: “The development will enable practices to deliver extended access to GP appointments, and eventually will deliver additional health services, which will ultimately help to reduce pressure on hospital services.

The nursing home was recently bought by HBS Healthcare after being closed in 2016.

“It will also bring the potential to train more doctors and healthcare staff, as well as providing increased capacity to accommodate more residents in our area as a result of the City Deal.”

The move will see annual rental reimbursements from the Greater Preston CCG to the doctors’ surgeries more than double, increasing from £144,930 to £301,379 plus undisclosed car park related costs.

One of the project’s supporters, Dr Zak Patel of Issa Medical Centre in Deepdale, said: “There is going to be much more investment and that means that costs will increase.”