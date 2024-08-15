Success for Blackpool Sixth Form students as they celebrate A Level Results Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at Blackpool Sixth Form are ready to celebrate after another successful A Level results day.

Most students got into their first-choice universities and apprenticeships, including Salford, Oxford, Lancaster, UCLan, and many more.

Lucy-Mae Cheatle perhaps had a very positive A Level results day experience as she secured a place at Oxford University studying Medicine. Miss Cheatle achieved the grades A* in Biology, an A in Chemistry, an A in Mathematics, Extended Learning Project A*.

Charley Baines studied Fine Art, Graphic Design and English Literature. Miss Baines's grades were A*, A and B. She said: “It has made me more ambitious and driven than I have ever been.”

She described her feelings after she got her grades as a: “melodrama of emotions.”

Isaac Lakeman and Georgina Hirst both studied BTEC Music, and Mr Lakeman also studied A-level Music Tech. Miss Hirsts's other subjects also included Ancient History.

Mr Lakeman achieved a C in music tech, and a double distinction star in BTEC music, and Miss Hirst achieved a B in Ancient History and a double distinction star in BTEC music. Mr Lakeman said: “I was a little bit (nervous), mainly because I didn’t know how well I did on the test, I wasn’t too sure really.” Miss Hirst said: “It was more like I just wanted to know.”

Mr Lakeman said: “I’m quite happy with mine. Like I said, the main thing was the BTEC music, so I am sorted with it.” Miss Hirst echoed the same points and also said: “I am glad that I got quite decent in history.”

Mr Lakeman said that to celebrate, he said, “I might get a kebab.” Miss Hirst planned to go out with her mates. Mr Lakeman said that his next steps were to go to Salford University, whereas Miss Hirst was headed to the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) in Liverpool.

Jenson Pettigrew studied Computer Science, Physics and Maths, and he achieved grades A, A and B, which allowed him to get into Lancaster University to study Natural Sciences.

It was the same positive story for Samuel Blight, who studied economics, geography, and media studies. Mr Blight said, “I feel really good with the results; I am really happy with what he has achieved today.” He achieved an A in economics and a B in Media Studies and Geography. He said: “Probably going to go out tonight.”

His next steps were to study Journalism at UCLan University in Preston.

Nicola Craven, Blackpool Sixth Principal said: “Our students are remarkable. What they have achieved in their short time with us is incredible. They have worked so hard and despite the challenges and disruption to their education in recent years, they have demonstrated the greatest levels of resilience and determination to ensure that they remained fully committed to their studies and to maximising their individual talent and potential.

“I could not be any more proud of our students and of the commitment of our staff. Our exceptionally dedicated, caring and passionate staff always give their all to ensure students’ needs are met and that they thrive and succeed.

“Whether the next step is university, an apprenticeship or employment, our students leave Blackpool Sixth equipped with a multitude of skills, knowledge and experiences which will undoubtedly set them up for a successful future.

“It has been an honour to serve our Class of 2024. They have so much to offer, so much to celebrate and so much to look forward to. I would like to thank them for all that they have brought to Blackpool Sixth and to wish them happiness, good health and every success in the future.”