Nelson’s Dave Fishwick has reached out to former Top Gear star Richard Hammond with business advice.

Dave, who stars in two Netflix films based on his Bank of Dave concept, made the offer on social media, after Richard Hammond’s latest venture, The Smallest Cog, was seen in financial and management difficulties on his series, Richard Hammond’s Workshop.

The latest episode, which aired on Monday, showed Richard - a former Radio Lancashire presenter - bringing in his octogenarian mum to look over time sheets and assess the working of his classic car restoration business. In the show he said: “I’ve had consultants come in, specialists, tried computer programmes, technology, I’ve tried everything. Now I’m going to go and talk to mum about maybe her coming in and helping. It’s not a mad idea, she’s run businesses herself, she’s run national charities, she does organisation.”

On the official Discovery channel TikTok page, Dave Fishwick replied: “Hi @Richard hammond, I have built six huge businesses from scratch, including the largest supplier of minibuses in the country and the Bank of Dave, and I would happy to help you. Perhaps you would like to have a coffee together.”

His offer was called ‘admirable’ by other commenters, with one saying: If Dave Fishwick can’t sort it then no one can!” and another saying: “Dave, what a legend. Always griding.”

Dave Fishwick

Dave Fishwick is a self-made millionaire from Nelson who started his business career selling minibuses. In 2011, he founded Burnley Savings and Loans (aka Bank of Dave) to provide loans to people and businesses who couldn't get them from traditional banks. He has been a vocal advocate for changes to the banking system. His story has been documented in the Channel 4 series "Bank of Dave" and adapted into a Netflix film series, Bank of Dave (2023) and Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger (2025), starring Rory Kinnear.