Strictly favourites Aljaž Škorjanec and Tasha Ghouri took off their dancing shoes to ride some of the UK’s most adrenaline-fueled rollercoasters at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort.

Aljaž, 34, told staff at the iconic resort that he was more scared of rollercoasters than performing in front of a live crowd.

But the pair ended up riding ICON - the UK’s first double launch rollercoaster - three times in a row when they visited in the build-up to Saturday's special show.

Aljaž Škorjanec and Tasha Ghouri at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort | Contributed

Riders experience the same G-force as a Formula One driver and Love Island beauty Tasha, 26, challenged Aljaž to keep a "paso doble serious face" for the duration.

Northern girl Tasha told staff she had fond memories of visiting Blackpool as a child and driving through the Illuminations in her dad’s convertible car.

But amazingly, it was her first visit to the Pleasure Beach.

Aljaž said he had fond memories of the resort and that he can’t wait to take his daughter Lyra for a day out when she’s older.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec on ICON | Pleasure Beach Resort / SWNS

The couple were top of the leaderboard going into ‘Blackpool Week’ and will be hoping for another high score for their paso doble.

They are the joint favourites to take home the glitterball trophy alongside Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell.

The annual show at Blackpool's iconic Tower Ballroom - dubbed Wembley for ballroom dancers - kicked off with Pet Shop Boys playing a medley of hits.