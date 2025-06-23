Plans have been submitted for 350 new homes at the former Camelot Theme Park site in Charnock Richard.

Story Homes is seeking planning permission from Chorley Council for a new residential development on the site, situated close to the M6.

The outline planning application includes up to 350 new homes, with 50% affordable housing for eligible local people. The developer said the new builds would “represent a significant contribution towards meeting local housing needs”.

Story Homes has submitted plans to Chorley Council for a new 350-home development on the site of the former Camelot Theme Park in Charnock Richard | Story Homes / LEP

Siobhan Sweeney, North West Land Manager for Story Homes, said: “We are excited to bring forward plans for this significant development on a well-known local site.

“Our proposal not only addresses the strong demand for high-quality, affordable homes in Chorley, but also places emphasis on sustainability and community investment.

“Through the delivery of affordable homes, investment in green infrastructure, and the creation of new community spaces, we’re committed to ensuring that this scheme supports local people and enhances the wider area.”

Story Homes said the new housing would be “designed to complement the surrounding area” and offer a wide range of properties.

“From first-time buyers to downsizers or those looking for a ‘forever’ family home, this scheme will deliver new homes for residents at different life stages,” said a spokesperson for Story Homes.

It was added: “Alongside much-needed homes, the development will also deliver a dedicated community hub offering flexible space for co-working, meetings, and activities for local community groups - providing a valuable shared asset for both new and existing residents.”

Designed to “integrate sensitively with the local environment”, the plans also include a 10% biodiversity net gain through the enhancement of habitats for native wildlife. A key feature of this will be the de-culverting of a section of Syd Brook, helping to restore natural water flow and support local ecosystems.

Story Homes said the scheme is expected to deliver over £2.5 million in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions, which will be used to support improvements to local infrastructure and services. This is a charge which can be levied by local authorities on new developments in their area.

The remains of the main entrance to Camelot as the site was demolished in 2020. Pic: Martin Pratt

In addition, Section 106 contributions will be discussed with key stakeholders, with expectations that these will include support for improved bus services to better connect the development with the surrounding area. Section 106 is a legal agreement between an applicant seeking planning permission and the local planning authority, which is used to mitigate the impact of any new homes on the local community and infrastructure.

Story Homes said the construction phase will bring further economic benefits to the area, “creating direct and indirect employment opportunities through local subcontractors and supply chains”.

“Once completed, the new homes will contribute to increased demand for local businesses and services, further supporting the local economy,” said the developer.

“We look forward to engaging with the local community and working closely with Chorley Council as the application progresses,” it added.