Storm Diana: This is when it will hit Preston – hour-by-hour forecast

Preston will be hit by gales and downpours when Storm Diana sweeps across the UK tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow “be aware” warnings for wind and rain across the North West with the remnants of Storm Diana set to blast the UK on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rain has been forecast for the UK as Storm Diana arrives

The warning runs from 9am tomorrow to 3pm on Thursday but things are expected to take a turn for the worse from this afternoon.

Heavy rain is expected this evening as the wind changes direction and pulls in a weather front from the South West. Temperatures will be reasonably mild for the time of year as the warmer air pushes out the chilly Easterly breeze.

Here’s the Met Office forecast for Preston in full:

Today:

Starting cold with patchy frost and fog. This will slowly lift and clear to reveal some brightness, however skies will soon cloud over again with outbreaks of heavy rain arriving through the afternoon. Winds will strengthen, with coastal gales. Maximum temperature 8C.

Tonight:

Wet and windy weather will continue for a time this evening, before clearing eastwards. A brief drier interlude will follow, perhaps with some patchy fog, but further rain arrives later. Minimum temperature 5C.

Wednesday:

A wet and windy day in store with gales or severe gales, especially around coasts and hills. Rain will be heavy at times, especially over the Cumbrian Fells. Much milder. Maximum temperature 15C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Staying unsettled, with Thursday seeing another mild, wet and potentially very windy spell. Colder and brighter on Friday with blustery showers. Starting dry on Saturday, but further rain possible later.