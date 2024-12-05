Storm Darragh is set to bring 80mph winds to parts of Lancashire over the weekend, prompting the Met Office to issue an amber weather warning.

Forecasters said the storm was expected to bring "very strong winds and heavy rain" to the county.

Gusts of up to 80mph are possible around exposed coasts, with 60 to 70mph winds likely inland.

Storm Darragh is set to to bring 80mph winds to Lancashire over the weekend | National World

Snow is possible in the north in areas above 200m elevation.

When will the amber weather warning be in place?

An amber weather warning for “potentially damaging” winds will be in place from 3am until 9pm on Saturday (December 7).

What parts of Lancashire are covered by the warning?

Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lytham, St Annes, Kirkham, Penwortham, Longton, Great Eccleston are covered by the warning.

What has the Met Office said about Storm Darragh?

Jason Kelly, Chief Forecaster for the Met Office, said: “Storm Darragh is an evolving system and will bring several hazards, including wind gusts of up to 70-80mph around western coasts, especially from Devon and Cornwall to southwest Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Wind speeds in inland areas will be slightly reduced with maximum gusts expected to reach 60-70mph.”

What should I expect?

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Longer journey times and cancellations are likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.

Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life.

Some roads and bridges likely to close, with falling trees an additional hazard.

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

Are any other weather warnings in place for Lancashire?

Yes, yellow weather warnings are in place until Sunday (December 8).

The first warnings for rain and wind will come into force on Thursday (December 5). Both warnings cover all of Lancashire.

The rain warning will be in place from 2pm until 6pm, while the alert for wind will be in place from 3pm until 3am the following day (Friday, December 6).

Another yellow warning for wind which covers all of Lancashire will then be in place from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday (December 6).

Winds of up to 50mph are likely inland, but gusts in excess of 60 mph are also possible locally.

Winds may reach up to 80mph around exposed coasts.