The first named UK storm of the season is expected to hit Lancashire this week, bringing winds of up to 80mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Amy is forecast to develop rapidly as it approaches the UK on Friday, bringing very strong winds and heavy rain to many northern and western areas.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office, covering the Fylde coast, Lancaster, Preston and parts of Leyland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first named UK storm of the season is expected to hit Lancashire this week | Dziana Hasanbekava

The warning will be in place from 6pm on Friday until 11.59pm on Saturday, with residents urged to prepare for possible damage to buildings, power cuts and travel delays.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “Although there is still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take, the system will bring gale-force winds across northern and western regions, with gusts widely reaching 50 to 60 miles per hour inland in northern Britain, and potentially reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour in places.

“Heavy rainfall is also expected, particularly over western Scotland, where totals could exceed 30–50 mm in 6–9 hours, increasing the risk of localised flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Forecasts and warnings will be updated as the situation becomes clearer, therefore it is important to keep an eye on the forecast for your area over the coming days.”

Alongside strong winds, Amy will also bring heavy rain on Friday.

It will be a particularly wet afternoon, with the heaviest downpours likely in Northern Ireland, Wales and north-west England.

With rainfall totals already building after spells of heavy rain earlier in the week, there is an increased risk of localised flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main band of rain will eventually move away to the south-east of the UK in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Although Saturday will still be very windy, there will be a mixture of sunny spells and showers, most frequent across northern and western parts of the UK.

By Sunday, Storm Amy will have moved further out into the North Sea, bringing drier conditions and lighter winds for the second half of the weekend.

What should I expect?

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Some roads and bridges may close.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.