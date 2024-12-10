Stolen car driven at speeds of around 120mph on M65

By Richard Hunt
Published 10th Dec 2024, 20:19 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 20:28 BST

A stolen car was driven on the M65 at speeds of up to 120 mph with the police in pursuit.

The Seat Leon ran through red lights and without its headlights on along the motorway, between Preston and Colne.

It was later driven off road where it was abandoned.

The Seat was abandoned but later returned to its ownerThe Seat was abandoned but later returned to its owner
The Seat was abandoned but later returned to its owner | Lancashire Police

Police arrested two people, with a police helicopter also involved, witj officers able to return the vehicle to its rightful owner.

A police spokesperson said: “This stolen Seat Leon was pursued by on the M65.“The car went lights out at 120mph, through a number of red lights, before going off road where it was abandoned.

“Two arrested with the assistance of a police helicopter and the vehicle returned to the owner within 24 hours of it being stolen.”

