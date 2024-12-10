Stolen car driven at speeds of around 120mph on M65
The Seat Leon ran through red lights and without its headlights on along the motorway, between Preston and Colne.
It was later driven off road where it was abandoned.
Police arrested two people, with a police helicopter also involved, witj officers able to return the vehicle to its rightful owner.
A police spokesperson said: “This stolen Seat Leon was pursued by on the M65.“The car went lights out at 120mph, through a number of red lights, before going off road where it was abandoned.
“Two arrested with the assistance of a police helicopter and the vehicle returned to the owner within 24 hours of it being stolen.”