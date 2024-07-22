Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two popular Lancashire restaurants are in the running to be named the best Italian restaurant in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stefanis Pizzeria in Blackpool and Marino’s Italian Ristorante & and Pizzeria need your votes to make it through to the final of The Italian Awards.

The awards, which are in their eighth year, are open to all Italian businesses in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefanis Pizzeria is located in Cedar Square and is a family run business in Blackpool town centre. | Google Street View

Stefanis Pizzeria is located in Cedar Square and is a family run business in Blackpool town centre.

Marino’s Italian Ristorante & and Pizzeria is based in Watling Sreet Road in Fulwood. It is owned by father and son chefs Giovanni Christian and Vito who are originally from Sicily in Italy.

Marino’s Italian Ristorante & and Pizzeria is based in Watling Sreet Road in Fulwood | Google Street View

A spokesman for The Italian Awards said: “We pride ourselves in being the fairest contest in the country, handing power over to the people who really matter, the general public. The public will be invited to vote for their favourite Italian venues/businesses across Britain, those with the most votes in each category will make the final, simple as that.

“If you’re lucky enough to make the final you will be visited by our panel of esteemed independent judges, and scored, the judge’s decisions are final, and the winner will be crowned at our glitzy gala final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sound interesting? Well get in touch with the team today and start your path to becoming an award winning venue. Oh and did we mention it’s free to take part, so there’s no excuse not to.”

Italian food lovers have until August 6 to vote and nominate their favourite restaurants.

Cast your vote on the Italian Restaurants website here.