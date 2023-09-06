News you can trust since 1886
Station Road in Bamber Bridge closed following large commercial building fire

Station Road in Bamber Bridge is closed this morning (Wednesday, September 6) following a commercial building fire in the early hours.
At 5:10am, six fire engines from Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Preston, Leyland, Chorley, Fulwood, together with an aerial ladder platform from Preston and a stinger from Blackburn, attended a commercial building fire on Station Road.

The incident involved a commercial property approximately 20x10m in size and firefighters used two jets to extinguish the fire.

At 5:45am, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said that their crews remained in attendance as it asked members of the public to avoid the area and keep all windows and doors closed if they are affected by smoke.

An hour later, at 6:54am, the fire service provided a further update, adding “Station Road will remain closed for some time while we deal with this incident.”

On X (formerly known as Twitter) LFRS wrote: “Please seek alternative routes. Our drone team is in operation. Please do not fly your own drones in the area - this can impact firefighting operations.”

Lancashire Police are also in attendance, assisting with the road closure.

