Local communities have come together to raise over £120,000 for a state-of-the-art chemotherapy unit in Lancashire.

The newly-refurbished “Bluebell Unit” was officially opened this week at the Royal Blackburn Hospital and will provide chemotherapy, immunotherapy and supportive treatments to cancer patients.

Darwen resident and patient, Cynthia Roberts, has been receiving treatment at Blackburn for two years and was one of the first patients to visit the new unit. She said: “I come once a week for anything from two to five hours, depending on which treatment I am receiving. The new unit is miles better. It is brighter and has much more room for patients, but also for the amazing people working here.

“The nursing team are always friendly and happy, but they are even more so now – they all tell me how much they love working in the new area. It is much more pleasant to be in.”

The unit is now home to the acute oncology team and systemic anti-cancer therapy team, who are based together for the first time, which will improve the support available for patients and team members. It also has dedicated private rooms for patients and their loved ones.

The investment has been made possible thanks to the support of a wide number of community organisations and local residents who raised the money through various fundraising events, including cave dives and tea dances.

It was officially opened by Chief Executive at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, Martin Hodgson, who cut the ribbon and said: “This new unit is a world apart from what we had previously. We now have a modern facility with a calmer, more relaxing environment for patients and a better working environment for colleagues.

“It shows what can be achieved when a community comes together behind a single cause and I want to give my heartfelt thanks to all those who have organised fundraising events from tractor runs, cave dives, pub quizzes, afternoon teas and tea dances – it has been a colossal effort and I am truly thankful for everyone’s support.”

Martin also paid tribute to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation who donated £80k to ELHT&Me specifically for the project.

Dan Hill, who is chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “The new chemotherapy unit is a calming and welcoming environment for patients and the healthcare teams. The right environment has been shown to positively influence patients’ attitude towards their treatment and this can even improve their response to it.

“We are delighted to see this project come to fruition and we are extremely grateful to all our supporters.”