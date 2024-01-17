Grab your bell-bottomed jeans and jump into the past at this incredible Lancashire bungalow.

From March 1, you will be able to stay at the Retro Bungalow in Hoghton - and be transported back to a time where the TV was in a cabinet and avocado was the colour of your bathroom, not something you have on toast.

Couple Melissa and Nigel Peter have created this homage to the 1970s in Nigel's childhood home, using the era's ethos of repair, replace and restore. Built in 1973 by Peter's father, the couple acquired the property in 2021 with many original features still intact and in working order.

Melissa said: "When we got it in 2021, it was a time warp. Our parents came from a frugal generation where they looked after things, repaired things, and it lasted. So it got us thinking about what we could do, and the idea of opening up a retro bungalow where people could stay was born."

The couple say they have "funked up" the property with extra period-correct pieces bought from charity shops, eBay and Facebook Marketplace - with Nigel zooming off to Wales on his motorbike to pick up some psychedelic bedding, and carrying original vinyl wallpaper down his riding jacket back from Lancaster.

"We've met some lovely people doing it this way", said Melissa. "They're thrilled that the items are getting another life. And it's been massively fun for us, because we remember the things that we're putting together. It's very personal."

So, what can you expect?

Visitors to the two-bedroomed property can expect a full 1970s living experience, from original carpets, lava lamps, wallpaper, art, a 1970s kitchen, and even outdoor furniture.

While the home will be comfortable and centrally-heated, if you're looking to watch Netflix during your stay, it won't be provided. In fact, you'll have to open the doors on the telly.

Melissa said: "You can immerse yourself as much in the 70s as you want. And if you do want the full experience, then there's 1970s magazines, DVDs of 1970s programmes, teenage Christmas annuals, 1970s boardgames and an LP player with 1970s records."

The couple have provided information cards around the bungalow to explain how items such as the L{P player works, and why certain pieces were used.

Melissa said: "We've explained why the TV is in a cabinet. It's because it didn't used to be the focus of the home. Instead people would talk more and play board games. So a stay here is perfect if you want to escape from the pressures of modern life and social media, and actually live in the moment."

She added: "There's lots of negativity in the world, and people are looking for a bit of escapism." The couple have even provided a host of 1970s clothing for those who really want to get into the spirit of the era, and while you're there, you can take the 'ultimate selfie' on the back of a 1974 Norton Commando motorbike.

Houseplants were popular in the 1970s, so when each guest leaves, they can also take with them a spider plant to take with them, as a momento of their stay.

