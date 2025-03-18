Incredible moment thousands of starlings descend on Lancashire countryside at sunset

The starlings move in perfect harmony as the sun sets in the Lancashire countryside.

Beautiful footage shows multiple starling murmurations near Beacon Fell, Lancashire.

Thousands of starlings descended on the Lancashire countryside at sunset, turning the fields black and constantly moving in perfect harmony.

When can I see a murmuration?

According to National Geographic, the biggest murmurations happen in winter, but it’s possible to spot smaller murmurations in autumn too.

To spot a murmuration, you don’t need any special equipment, just head out in the early evening before the birds land and roost for the night.