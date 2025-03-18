Incredible moment thousands of starlings descend on Lancashire countryside at sunset

By Jessica Martin
Published 18th Mar 2025, 17:27 BST
The starlings move in perfect harmony as the sun sets in the Lancashire countryside.

Beautiful footage shows multiple starling murmurations near Beacon Fell, Lancashire.

Thousands of starlings descended on the Lancashire countryside at sunset, turning the fields black and constantly moving in perfect harmony.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When can I see a murmuration?

According to National Geographic, the biggest murmurations happen in winter, but it’s possible to spot smaller murmurations in autumn too.

To spot a murmuration, you don’t need any special equipment, just head out in the early evening before the birds land and roost for the night.

Related topics:LancashireVideoNatureBirds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice