Stagecoach is providing free bus travel for serving military, veterans, and cadets this VE Day, to honor their contributions on the 80th anniversary.

Stagecoach Merseyside, Cheshire and South Lancashire is providing free bus travel to serving military, veterans, and cadets this VE Day (Thursday, May 8).

VE Day commemorates the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945. The day honours the bravery and sacrifice of those who served, and is a time for reflection, remembrance and national pride on the 80th anniversary.

Eligible individuals – those in uniform or carrying a military ID, veteran’s with a veteran’s badge or medal, and cadets in uniform – can travel free on all Stagecoach Merseyside, Cheshire and South Lancashire buses oh Thursday.

The initiative is backed by Stagecoach’s employee-led Veterans Network, created to unite colleagues with shared experiences, amplify their voices, drive positive change, and help shape business decisions - introducing new ways of working to make the company even stronger.

Simon Tramalloni, Armed Forces & Veterans Lead UK at Stagecoach Merseyside, Cheshire and South Lancashire said: “We’re incredibly proud to employ many veterans, and it’s a privilege to recognise the bravery and dedication of our Armed Forces, cadets, and veterans.

“Offering free travel on VE 80 Day is a small gesture of appreciation for the enormous contribution made by our service men and women, past and present.”