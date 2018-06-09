St Mary’s Church, Brownedge, holds Blessed Sacrament Procession

Parishioners gathered at St Mary’s Church, Brownedge, for what is believed to be the first Blessed Sacrament Procession in the parish since 1996.

The procession was in honour of the Feast of Corpus Christi (The Body of Christ) in the Roman Catholic faith, and was presided by Fr Mark Harold, Parish Priest, assisted by Fr Colin Battell. The celebration also included Benediction, which is a special blessing.

Dave Gorman, of St Mary’s Church, said: “This was a wonderful occasion and witness, which, it is hoped, will take place again in future years.”

