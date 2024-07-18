Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire school is closed this morning so that pupils and teachers can attend a staff member’s funeral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Edmunds Catholic Primary School in Skelmersdale which teaches boys and girls aged from three to 11 will be closed for a half day today.

Pexels

Lancashire County Council’s website reads that the school will be fully closed this morning and added the reason was for the funeral of a staff member.

The school, located at Windrows, New Church Farm in Skelmersdale, will reopen at 1pm for pupils to attend their studies.