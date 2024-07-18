St Edmunds Catholic Primary School in Skelmersdale closed for staff member's funeral

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 08:46 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 08:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Lancashire school is closed this morning so that pupils and teachers can attend a staff member’s funeral.

St Edmunds Catholic Primary School in Skelmersdale which teaches boys and girls aged from three to 11 will be closed for a half day today.

Pexels

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Lancashire County Council’s website reads that the school will be fully closed this morning and added the reason was for the funeral of a staff member.

The school, located at Windrows, New Church Farm in Skelmersdale, will reopen at 1pm for pupils to attend their studies.

Related topics:Skelmersdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice