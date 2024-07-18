St Edmunds Catholic Primary School in Skelmersdale closed for staff member's funeral
A Lancashire school is closed this morning so that pupils and teachers can attend a staff member’s funeral.
St Edmunds Catholic Primary School in Skelmersdale which teaches boys and girls aged from three to 11 will be closed for a half day today.
Lancashire County Council’s website reads that the school will be fully closed this morning and added the reason was for the funeral of a staff member.
The school, located at Windrows, New Church Farm in Skelmersdale, will reopen at 1pm for pupils to attend their studies.
