News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

St Catherine's Truck Pull and Yellow Ribbon Day attracts hundreds of supporters

Featuring live music, entertainment, stalls, games, activities, special guests and a range of food and drink, people of all ages showed their support for the flagship fundraising event in the gardens of St Catherine’s Park.
By St Catherine's HospiceContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:58 BST
St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023
St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023

A highlight of the day was a sponsored Truck Pull hosted by Leyland Trucks, helping to raise vital funds for the charity which cares for people with life-shortening illnesses, at the Lostock Hall hospice and in people’s own homes across Central Lancashire.

The sun held out for most of the event, and even the downpours couldn’t dampen the spirits of visitors, volunteers and staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The grounds of St Catherine’s Park are decorated with beautiful ribbons throughout the summer months. Names of people being remembered through special Yellow Ribbon Dedications are written on the ribbons and in the Yellow Ribbon Remembrance Book, which is available to view at the hospice.

St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023
St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023
Most Popular

Tributes are welcome in honour of everyone, and can be made at the hospice, online at www.stcatherines.co.uk or by calling 01772 629171.

St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023
St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023
St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023
St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023
St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023
St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023
St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023
St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023
Related topics:St CatherineCentral Lancashire