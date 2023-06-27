St Catherine's Truck Pull and Yellow Ribbon Day attracts hundreds of supporters

St Catherine's Hospice Yellow Ribbon Day 2023

A highlight of the day was a sponsored Truck Pull hosted by Leyland Trucks, helping to raise vital funds for the charity which cares for people with life-shortening illnesses, at the Lostock Hall hospice and in people’s own homes across Central Lancashire.

The sun held out for most of the event, and even the downpours couldn’t dampen the spirits of visitors, volunteers and staff.

The grounds of St Catherine’s Park are decorated with beautiful ribbons throughout the summer months. Names of people being remembered through special Yellow Ribbon Dedications are written on the ribbons and in the Yellow Ribbon Remembrance Book, which is available to view at the hospice.

Tributes are welcome in honour of everyone, and can be made at the hospice, online at www.stcatherines.co.uk or by calling 01772 629171.

