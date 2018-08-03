St Catherine’s Hospice's £6,000 donation from former South Ribble Mayor Mick Titherington

South Ribble Coun Mick Titherington has presented St Catherine’s Hospice with a cheque for £6,000.

The former Mayor of South Ribble, who served as the borough’s First Citizen from May 2017 to May 2018, raised money for St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall throughout his mayoralty by organising fundraisers such as an ‘Alternative Grand National’, a ‘Pizza and Prosecco Night’, and a ‘Cheese and Wine Party’.

Accompanied by his wife and former Mayoress, Carole Titherington, Mick was honoured to be able to personally hand over the cheque to Stephen Greenhalgh, Chief Executive of St Catherine’s Hospice, and Lorraine Charlesworth, the charity’s Director of Community and Income.

Former Mayor of South Ribble, Councillor Mick Titherington, said: “Carole and I were delighted to be able to present this cheque to St Catherine’s Hospice.

“They do a fantastic job and we formed a strong bond with the hospice during our time as Mayor and Mayoress.

“I am sure all those people who supported our fundraising efforts will be equally pleased that we were able to support the Hospice in this way.

“We want to send all associated with St Catherine’s our very best wishes for the future”.

Coun Titherington added that he and Carole had had personal cause to be grateful to staff and volunteers for the level of care and kindness shown to family members during recent stays at the Hospice.

He said: “Our experiences have left us full of admiration for the tremendous work they do."

Lorraine Charlesworth, Director of Community and Income at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “South Ribble’s former Mayor and Mayoress have been fantastic supporters of the hospice.

"Not only have they raised an amazing amount of money to help fund our specialised care for people with life-shortening illnesses, they also attended our Yellow Day Garden Fete and Christmas Festival, and opened our newest charity shop in Bamber Bridge, as well as our new coffee bar within our reception gift shop.

“We’re incredibly grateful for their wonderful fundraising efforts and heartfelt support of St Catherine’s.”