A drug dealer has been jailed after £40,000 worth of cocaine was found in a safe during a raid in St Annes.

Two safes, one holding a kilogram of cocaine worth around £40,000, were found during a raid at an address in Church Road on September 24 last year.

The other safe contained £6,000 in cash as well as multiple mobile phones.

Wayne Jones has been jailed for supplying Class A drugs and money laundering | Lancashire Police

Wayne Jones was arrested on suspicion of, and later charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and money laundering.

Jones, 48, of Church Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

Sgt. Danny Holt, of the Fylde Rural Task Force, said: “Supplying drugs is not, and never will be tolerated in Lancashire.​

“The supply of drugs impacts some of the most vulnerable in our county, and we will not stand for it.

“I welcome the custodial sentence this week, and I hope this shows anyone who considers committing these crimes that we do take this very seriously, we will find out who you are and what you are doing, and we will bring you to justice.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.