Spring North shines as a dual fnalist in the Red Rose Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a year marked by innovation and significant impact, Spring North has been recognised for its exceptional contribution to reshaping health and social care services. The charity has doubled its project delivery, now running 23 initiatives, and has supported over 85,000 vulnerable individuals, including children, families, and communities in Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Angela Allen, CEO of Spring North, expressed her enthusiasm: "We're absolutely thrilled to be finalists in these prestigious categories. It's a recognition of our team's hard work and dedication to enhancing the wellbeing of our community. Our innovative approach, especially in tackling mental health challenges, has had a tangible impact on thousands of lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Edmundson, Chair of Trustees, added: "This acknowledgment from the Red Rose Awards is a testament to our commitment to making Lancashire and South Cumbria a healthier and more resilient place. Our growth, from doubling our income to expanding our services, demonstrates our ability to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our communities."

Spring North's notable achievements include its pioneering paediatric hospital ward project, where counsellors are placed on wards to support children with mental health challenges. This unique approach has supported over 427 children and young people, including cases of suicide ideation and self-harm. The project's success has led to a collaborative effort with the Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB in the delivery of the project pilot in Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen.

Furthermore, Spring North's commitment to upskilling the Voluntary, Community, Faith, and Social Enterprise (VCFSE) sector and establishing trusted partnerships across various sectors has positioned the charity as a leader in delivering exceptional health and wellbeing services.

The team at Spring North is strategically poised for significant expansion, including securing a substantial £1.5 million pound contract to support the mental health of children and young people across Lancashire. This potential expansion aligns with Spring North's long-term vision of creating a robust and responsive health ecosystem in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being finalists in the Red Rose Awards for both the Not for Profit of the Year and Health and Wellbeing categories is not just an honour but also a reflection of our unwavering dedication to the community," said Angela Allen. "We look forward to the awards ceremony and to continuing our impactful work in Lancashire and South Cumbria."