A commemorative playground, honouring two of the little girls who were killed in the Southport attack, will be built after its fundraiser reached its £250,000 target.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed in the horrific attack at the Hart Space last summer. Now, a special playground is being built at the Alice and Bebe’s primary school.

Alice’s dad, Sergio Aguiar, and her mum Alex, launched the fundraising effort to create a vibrant, inspiring space at Churchtown Primary School. The playground will include a performance stage and a library, reflecting Alice’s love of music and learning.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast before the £250,000 fundraising target was reached, Sergio said: “In the next few years, thousands of children will enjoy that playground.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar. | PA

“We always said that the school felt like a second home to Alice. She would be very proud of us creating this playground. I can imagine how happy she would be to see it. I wish she could have enjoyed it.”

Grateful for the overwhelming support from the community, Sergio said: “People are so kind. They come up to me and say 'well done, the playground will be amazing'.”

Sergio will run next month's London Marathon alongside Churchtown Primary School’s headteacher, Jinnie Payne, to continue raising awareness and honouring Alice’s memory.

Ms Payne confirmed that the playground is set to be completed by September: “This will be a space full of joy, creativity, and laughter - exactly the kind of place Alice and Bebe would have loved.”

Alice da Silva Aguiar. | Handout

Alice’s favourite teacher, Alan Bowen, shared his thoughts on the project, saying: “I can picture Alice on that playground’s stage, singing, twirling her hair, and leading everybody else. It’s a beautiful way to keep her spirit alive.”

Bebe’s parents added: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who made this playground possible. To the school, the donors and the entire community, thank you for your generosity and kindness.

“Bebe loved this school so much. Knowing that future generations will have a place to play, laugh and make memories is so special to us. This playground is a beautiful tribute to Bebe and Alice, and their light will live on in the joy of the children who will enjoy it for years to come. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

More than 9,400 donations have been made, totalling more than £271,000. Any additional funds raised will be distributed to local charities supporting those affected by the Southport tragedy. The fundraiser can be found here.