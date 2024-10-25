Special Accrington Pals documentary to be shown at Wham Stadium on Remembrance Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special feature-length documentary showcasing the story of the Accrington Pals will be shown at Wham Stadium on Remembrance Sunday.

Taking place in Stanley's 1968 Lounge on November 10, the screening of the documentary will follow a series of events taking place on the day in Accrington.

It will start with a service led by the Royal British Legion (Accrington Branch) at 10.45am in Oak Hill Park, with a minute's silence to be held at 11am.

Ian McGuinness will introduce the Accrington Pals documentary at the Wham Stadium on Remembrance Sunday | Contributed

A parade into the town centre will follow, before a short service at the newly renovated Accrington Pals Memorial Garden on Church Street.

The commemorations will then head to the Wham Stadium and to the club's Accrington Pals Memorial Garden, where respects will be paid from 12.45pm, with a service led by Official Accrington Stanley Supporters' Trust (OASST) Chaplain, Debra Phillips.

During the service, stand sponsors at Accrington Stanley, HML Recycling - who have signed the official Armed Forces Covenant - will lay a wreath to show their respects, and other club sponsors are being invited to do the same.

Following that, the 1968 Lounge will open from 1.15pm, with tickets priced at £10 per person, including pie and peas, one drink and viewing of the Pals documentary, which will get underway at 1.45pm, running until approximately 3.15pm.

Warren Eastham, Commercial Director at Accrington Stanley, said: "It is a real honour for us as a club to screen the feature length documentary, telling the story of the Accrington Pals.

"The Pals are a huge part of the town's history and we will be proud to commemorate them here in the 1968 Lounge on Remembrance Sunday."

The feature-length documentary will be shown in the 1968 Lounge | Contributed

The documentary was produced by Rory MacColl, the grandson of Lt. Col. Arthur Rickman, who commanded the Accrington Pals from 1915 until the end of the Great War.

The documentary, titled ‘The Men Are A Good Deal Rattled', explores Arthur's role as commandant in the Pals, telling the story of the battalion during WWI.

Sadly, Rory recently passed away, and the screening of the documentary will also act as a tribute to his life and work.

Narrated by Rory himself, the documentary also features music from the East Lancashire Concert Band, who as the Accrington Old Band, led the Pals recruits march past Accrington Town Hall in September 1914.

An instrumental figure in the music featured in the documentary is Ian McGuinness from the East Lancashire Concert Band, and Ian will be introducing the documentary on Remembrance Sunday.

Ian McGuinness, who is a key figure in the music used in the documentary, said: "This documentary is an incredible piece of work by Rory MacColl and is a must see.

Lt Col Arthur Rickman who commanded the Accrington Pals from 1915 until the end of the Great War | Contributed

“Rory, who sadly recently passed away, was a very talented director, editor and screenwriter and all that is showcased in this masterpiece."

Stuart Rogan, Managing Director of HML Recycling, added: "At HML we are big advocates of supporting and recognising military personnel, having signed the official Armed Forces Covenant back in 2021, and we are passionate about getting involved in events like this.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to attend on the day, to both show their respects and to learn about the history of the Accrington Pals."

The Memorial Service at the Wham Stadium is open to the club's fans and general public.

Peter Leatham, Chair of the OASST, said: "This is an event we host every year on Remembrance Sunday, but it is great to see the plans developing even further this year.

"Not only will we be remembering those who served our country, but we will be providing an opportunity for people to come and enjoy hospitality at the club, spend time together and take time to reflect whilst watching the documentary."

Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.venuetoolbox.com/AccringtonStanley/ASP/bookTickets.asp