This year’s Music In The Town event in Leyland will have a very special theme.

Organisers have announced that the live music extravaganza on May 10 will also be an official 80 year VE Day celebration.

A spokesman said: “We have officially registered to be as many more round the country to host in celebration. There will be more stalls, more activities for children, but most of all, we have an array of music!

“Starting from the 40’s were we have a pipe band, tribute singers and much more as well as going through the decades with DJ’s. But, your town wants you! We’re encouraging 1940’s fancy dress on the day, including shop owners, bars and more. Let’s make this a day to remember and give all those who did what they did to fight for our country in what was the most victorious day in our history!”

What is happening?

The events will be held in Hough Lane, Leyland. Stalls will open from 11.30am, and there will be acts on stage from 12-6.30pm.

There will be a mixture of live music from the 40s to the present day, air raid sirens, fancy dress, food and drink, children’s rides and more.

For more information and latest updates, click here.