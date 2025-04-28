Spate of burglaries costs small Blackpool business thousands of pounds worth of losses
Police said the break-ins have occurred over the past few weeks, causing significant financial losses to local traders.
Officers today released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
If you recognise the men or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] quoting log LC-20250426-0870.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.