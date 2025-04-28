Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several independent businesses in Blackpool have been targeted in a recent spate of burglaries, resulting in thousands of pounds worth of stolen goods and damage.

Police said the break-ins have occurred over the past few weeks, causing significant financial losses to local traders.

Officers today released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers want to speak to these men after several independent businesses in Blackpool were targeted in a recent spate of burglaries | Lancashire Police

If you recognise the men or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] quoting log LC-20250426-0870.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.