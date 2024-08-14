Spar shop in Penwortham set for new look and parking changes - here's what we know
Bosses at Lawrence Hunt & Co Ltd, which runs the Spar shop in Liverpool Road, are seeking permission to build a single storey front extension to the existing premises.
The extension - which would create an extra 18 sqm of space - would be to infil below the existing projecting canopy fascia to “form a new feature entrance”.
An agent acting on behalf of the applicant says it would not add to the massing of the building that might affect surrounding buildings “and is therefore considered to be in-keeping with surrounding premises within the district centre”.
The new entrance is described as “simple” and would feature matching facing brick, grey solid color porcelain tiles and grey windows.
Parking
The proposals include the full retention of the existing four parking bays to the front of the Spar shop.
The agent states: “The existing bays will merely be repositioned closer to the highway to reinstate the walkway across the front of the extended premises....the vehicle parking spaces will not encroach onto the highway and there are no requirements for alterations to existing kerb arrangements.”
