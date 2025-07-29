Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Today marks the one year anniversary of the horrific Southport stabbings in which three young girls were brutally murdered in a senseless act of random violence.

All of the UK will today remember the tragic loss of three young girls callously murdered in a random attack perpetrated by a ‘sadistic’ killer.

At around 11.45am on July 29, 2024, Axel Rudakubana, then aged 17, entered a packed and sold-out Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop and began stabbing young girls as they sat making friendship bracelets and singing along to the popstar’s music.

Shocking scenes in Southport saw an attacker armed with a knife go on a stabbing spree at a school holiday club, killing two children and injuring six others. | James Speakman/PA Wire

Three of Rudakubana’s victims - Alice Aguiar, 9; Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7; and Bebe King, 6 - were killed in the attack, which also left eight other children and two adults - dance class leader Leanne Lucas and businessman Jonathan Hayes - seriously wounded.

Having booked a taxi to take him to Hart Street after leaving his home in Banks, West Lancashire, Rudakubana asked the driver to point him to the address of the dance class before getting out without paying and walking up the stairs to the first-floor studio where he found 26 children, Ms Lucas, and her colleague and friend Heidi Liddle.

Rudakubana, now 18, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 52 years at Liverpool Crown Court in January this year, having pleaded guilty to the murders of Alice, Elsie, and Bebe and to 10 counts of attempted murder. He refused to come into the courtroom as he was sentenced, having been removed from the dock earlier due to disruptive behaviour.

The Ministry of Justice has quashed claims that Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was attacked in jail by prison inmates. | Submit

Prosecutors described how Rudakubana - who also admitted producing the biological toxin ricin and possessing terrorist material relating to an al-Qaeda training manual - gloated about the attacks at Copy Lane Police Station following his arrest, saying he was ‘glad the children were dead’.

Following the horrendous incident, Taylor Swift paid tribute to the families of the victims and the emergency services, saying that the whole affair left her ‘completely in shock’. King Charles also visited Southport to meet some of those affected, including survivors and their families.

It is an incident which will resonate for decades, but the three young girls cruelly murdered will never be forgotten.