Sefton Council has revealed when repair and refurbishment works to Southport Pier are expected to begin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 165-year-old structure has stood proudly on the seaside town’s coastline since 1860 but has been closed for safety reasons since December 2022, and caught fire last month.

£20 million investment from the UK Government’s Growth Mission Fund, announced in September, will enable urgent works to begin on the Victorian structure, with restoration expected to take around 14 months to complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grade II listed structure, the second longest in Britain, stretches 3600 feet and encompasses breathtaking views of the town’s Marine Lake, Promenade and beach. It is estimated to contribute over £15 million annually to the local economy through tourism and hospitality.

Southport Pier. | Heather Dukes

Sefton Council’s Cabinet will consider a report next Thursday (November 6) which outlines plans to commence work “as soon as possible” on the iconic pier - which is the second longest in Britain.

Work is scheduled to commence in “early 2026” and the local authority says the Government funding will allow the restoration to go “far beyond” the original decking replacement plans approved three years ago.

The sun sets over Southport pier. Image: robin - stock.adobe.com | robin - stock.adobe.com

Following detailed surveys, the scope now includes:

Full replacement of decking boards and timber joists

Extensive steelwork repairs and replacements due to corrosion

Installation of new gates and CCTV

Implementation of a new long-term maintenance regime

Cllr Marion Atkinson, Leader of Sefton Council said: “I have been on record countless times saying we would be ready to start these works as soon as we get funding and we are staying completely true to our word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A two-stage design and build procurement process has already been completed, while listed building consent is also secured.

"We were delighted with the announcement from the Chancellor of the Exchequer who, as we do, recognises the importance of Southport Pier and the agreement to support the Pier with up to £20million of investment.

Damage to Southport pier after fire | Sefton Council/LDRS

“The Council is in the process of submitting a business case to the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) with the expectation work will begin in early 2026. We are working closely with the DBT to progress this process at pace.

“The business case will set out the up-to-date construction costs while also addressing the need for ongoing yearly maintenance including options such as the use of the Pier contingency fund, planning obligations and other forms of income raising initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Southport Pier is a structure with a rich history but regrettably with a poor refurbishment programme carried out in early 2000s the refurbishment left the pier very vulnerable!

LDRS

"However we have never considered giving up on it. The Pier is a symbol of Southport’s identity, history, and now, thanks to the Council and Central Government, secured for the town’s future too.

“Consultation has also taken place with Historic England, the Southport Pier Trust, and the Pier Society, ensuring the works fully respect the pier’s historic significance.

“I am grateful to the Government for recognising the importance of Southport Pier. This funding allows us to deliver a safe, sustainable and significant restoration that will benefit generations to come.”