Leanne Lucas is asking people to make a “simple but effective” change.

Survivor of the horrific knife attack in Southport last summer, Leanne Lucas, has launched 'Let's Be Blunt,' a nationwide campaign aimed at addressing knife violence. Her campaign calls for the widespread adoption of rounded-tip kitchen knives as a practical step that parents, carers, homeowners and businesses can take to save lives.

The campaign launched during Knife Crime Awareness Week (May 19–25), which is organised by the Ben Kinsella Trust, a knife crime prevention charity.

Leanne – a primary school and children's yoga teacher – will be spoke at the Knife Crime Awareness Week parliamentary reception last night (May 21) alongside the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Policing Minister Diana Johnson.

The latest ONS homicide statistics (March 23 - March 2024) showed there were 262 murders involving a knife or sharp instrument in England and Wales – and sadly, 17 of the victims were children under the age of 16. Of the weapons used in these murders, kitchen knives were responsible for 44% of those knife-related homicides.

The campaign calls on households, retailers, manufacturers, and policymakers to adopt a simple but potentially life-saving change: switching from pointed kitchen knives to safer, rounded-tip alternatives. These designs are believed to be just as functional for cooking, but are less likely to be misused as weapons.

Leanne has been speaking with the Government, local councils in Sefton, police forces, and knife manufacturers, including The Rayware Group, to spread awareness and encourage people and decision makers to make the switch to safer designed knives.

In a statement, Leanne said: "The horrific events in Southport on the 29th of July 2024 changed my life forever. The pain and heartbreak that the families involved have had to endure is unimaginable. If I can help to ensure this doesn’t happen to another family again, I will.

“When people ask if there is anything they can do to help me, my answer is clear and comes from the heart: swap your pointed kitchen knives for rounded ones. Pointed knives, readily available in most kitchens, pose a very real risk of being tragically used as weapons on our streets.

“A simple yet effective change, replacing our kitchen knives with rounded ones, can remove this potential for danger. If we all make a small change in our homes, together we can play a powerful role in preventing future tragedies before they unfold.”

Patrick Green, CEO of the Ben Kinsella Trust, said: “This Knife Crime Awareness Week, we are proud to support Leanne and her ‘Let’s be Blunt’ campaign. This important initiative demonstrates that tackling knife crime requires collective action, with every individual having a part to play.

“By embracing small, practical changes, like adopting rounded-tip knives in our kitchens, we can all contribute to building a safer society.”