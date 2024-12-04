Rightmove has revealed the ‘happiest’ places to live for 2024 after surveying tens of thousands of people across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Happy at Home survey asked 35,000 people how they feel about where they live based on 13 happiness factors. The results show the happiest residents lived in a rural location, near to woodlands or a National Park.

While no Merseyside locations made it into the national top 20 - with Woodbridge in Suffolk crowned the overall winner - one local town featured in the top ten for the North West, with another sneaking into the top twenty.

With clear views and no obstructions, Southport Beach is a beautiful spot to watch the sunrise, and have a morning stroll. | Sheba_Also, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

North West Happy at Home rankings 2024

Kendal - 15 nationally. Chorley - 17 nationally. Altrincham - 29 nationally. Chester - 34 nationally. Macclesfield - 49 nationally. Southport - 51 nationally. Lancaster - 56 nationally. Preston - 96 nationally. Crewe - 104 nationally. Stockport - 105 nationally. Wirral - 109 nationally. Carlisle - 112 nationally. Northwich - 117 nationally. Bury - 134 nationally. Blackpool - 139 nationally. Warrington - 141 nationally. Wigan - 149 nationally. Manchester - 154 nationally. Burnley - 160 nationally. Liverpool - 174 nationally. Blackburn - 176 nationally. Salford - 177 nationally. Bolton - 197 nationally. Oldham - 201 nationally. Rochdale - 208 nationally.

Stock Adobe

Top 10 happiest places to live in Great Britain 2024

Woodbridge, East of England. Richmond upon Thames, London. Hexham, North East. Monmouth, Wales. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber. Skipton, Yorkshire and the Humber. Sevenoaks, South East. Leigh on Sea, East of England. Cirencester, South West. Wokingham, South East.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].