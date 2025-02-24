Southport curry house 'beyond grateful' to be hailed UK's best family friendly restaurant

A Southport curry house has been named among the UK’s best restaurants at the 2025 Nation’s Curry Awards.

The annual event celebrates and highlights the success of the UK’s curry industry, and aims to encourage a new generation to get excited and involved in the sector again. Awards are up for grabs in nine categories, including Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year, Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, Local Restaurant of the Year and Curry Kitchen of the Year.

Among this year’s winners is Southport’s Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant and Bar, which was crowned the UK’s Best Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year. Located on Lord Street, the eatery offers authentic Nepalese cuisine and has earned itself a number of accolades.

Great Himalayas Southport team.Great Himalayas Southport team.
Great Himalayas Southport team. | Great Himalayas/Curry Awards

Sharing a photo of their team collecting their latest awards, a spokesperson for the Great Himalayas restaurant said: “Our team proudly won two awards this year - Highly Commended for the third year running and Best Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year.

“We’re beyond grateful and how beautiful does our team look. A big thank you to the team at Nations Curry Awards.”

