Placing a picture of the schoolbag and reading book on their Facebook page they said they had been investigating a spate of burglaries in Leyland and had found the items.

They said: “We are looking to reunite a youngster with their schoolbag and reading book. “We've been investigating a spate of burglaries in Leyland and our enquiries included a search of the house of a suspect. “Some property was found during the search which our officers believe was stolen. “The items included a bag with a schoolbook inside.” Hoping that the youngster or their parents will read the post, they added: “We’d love to get the bag and book back to the youngster, so if you are from the Leyland area and have lost a bag or know someone who has, please get in touch.”