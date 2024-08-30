Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Ribble Borough Council have informed motorists to get ready for ‘seamless parking’ from September with a new pay app.

From September 1, MiPermit will be the official app to pay for parking, with Blue Badge holders continuing to park for free.

South Ribble Borough Council are introducing cashless MiPermit app to pay for parking from September in a list of car parks including King Street. | Submit

MiPermit is a cashless way to pay for parking in Chorley using just a mobile phone and a credit or debit card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The signage alerting motorists of the changes. | South Ribble Borough Council

This system helps to reduce waste by not needing a paper ticket to be displayed.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Get ready for seamless parking across South Ribble!

“Starting 1 September 2024, MiPermit will be the official app to pay for parking.”

Read More 44 exciting shows coming to Lancashire this September including the heart-wrenching Blood Brothers

Car parks moving to MiPermit are as follows:

King Street.

Churchill Way.

Sumner Street

Ecroyd Street.

East Street.

Leyland Rail Station.

Hope Terrace (Lostock Hall).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the pay and display car parks will still have ticket machines which accept cash to pay for your parking.

Sign up for our free newsletters now To find out more or to use MiPermit in one of the pay and display car parks, motorists can download the free MiPermit app which identifies your location, making paying to park even easier, or visit the website HERE.