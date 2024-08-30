South Ribble Borough Council to introduce MiPermit app to pay for parking from September in these areas

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 14:05 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 14:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
South Ribble Borough Council have informed motorists to get ready for ‘seamless parking’ from September with a new pay app.

From September 1, MiPermit will be the official app to pay for parking, with Blue Badge holders continuing to park for free.

South Ribble Borough Council are introducing cashless MiPermit app to pay for parking from September in a list of car parks including King Street.South Ribble Borough Council are introducing cashless MiPermit app to pay for parking from September in a list of car parks including King Street.
South Ribble Borough Council are introducing cashless MiPermit app to pay for parking from September in a list of car parks including King Street. | Submit

MiPermit is a cashless way to pay for parking in Chorley using just a mobile phone and a credit or debit card.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The signage alerting motorists of the changes.The signage alerting motorists of the changes.
The signage alerting motorists of the changes. | South Ribble Borough Council

This system helps to reduce waste by not needing a paper ticket to be displayed.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Get ready for seamless parking across South Ribble!

“Starting 1 September 2024, MiPermit will be the official app to pay for parking.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Car parks moving to MiPermit are as follows:

King Street.

Churchill Way.

Sumner Street

Ecroyd Street.

East Street.

Leyland Rail Station.

Hope Terrace (Lostock Hall).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All the pay and display car parks will still have ticket machines which accept cash to pay for your parking. 

Sign up for our free newsletters now To find out more or to use MiPermit in one of the pay and display car parks, motorists can download the free MiPermit app which identifies your location, making paying to park even easier, or visit the website HERE.

Related topics:Car parksChorley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.