South Ribble Borough Council to introduce MiPermit app to pay for parking from September in these areas
From September 1, MiPermit will be the official app to pay for parking, with Blue Badge holders continuing to park for free.
MiPermit is a cashless way to pay for parking in Chorley using just a mobile phone and a credit or debit card.
This system helps to reduce waste by not needing a paper ticket to be displayed.
Announcing the news on their Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Get ready for seamless parking across South Ribble!
“Starting 1 September 2024, MiPermit will be the official app to pay for parking.”
King Street.
Churchill Way.
Sumner Street
Ecroyd Street.
East Street.
Leyland Rail Station.
Hope Terrace (Lostock Hall).
All the pay and display car parks will still have ticket machines which accept cash to pay for your parking.
To find out more or to use MiPermit in one of the pay and display car parks, motorists can download the free MiPermit app which identifies your location, making paying to park even easier, or visit the website HERE.
