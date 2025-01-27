Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of youths have sparked outrage after smashing a bus window in Lancashire, an act described by police as “completely unacceptable.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on Sunday while passengers were still aboard the bus.

Police stated the incident had “generated significant concern within the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A group of youths have sparked outrage after smashing a bus window in Lancashire | Contributed

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: “Officers from the team are checking CCTV footage today and those involved will be dealt with robustly as this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.”

The shocking act of vandalism incensed both commuters and residents, with many condemning the youths’ actions as “disgusting” and “dangerous.”

One local commented: “Shocking behaviour. Someone could have been killed, and the cost to the bus company. The bus has had to be taken off the road, causing major inconvenience to everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “Disgusting behaviour. Some kids have no respect for anyone or anything. I hope they are caught and there are serious consequences for their actions.”

A third said: “Absolutely disgraceful and reckless behaviour.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0757 of January 26.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.