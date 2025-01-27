'Someone could've been killed' - Outrage after bus window smashed by unruly youths in Lancashire
The incident occurred on Sunday while passengers were still aboard the bus.
Police stated the incident had “generated significant concern within the community.”
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: “Officers from the team are checking CCTV footage today and those involved will be dealt with robustly as this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.”
The shocking act of vandalism incensed both commuters and residents, with many condemning the youths’ actions as “disgusting” and “dangerous.”
One local commented: “Shocking behaviour. Someone could have been killed, and the cost to the bus company. The bus has had to be taken off the road, causing major inconvenience to everyone.”
Another added: “Disgusting behaviour. Some kids have no respect for anyone or anything. I hope they are caught and there are serious consequences for their actions.”
A third said: “Absolutely disgraceful and reckless behaviour.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0757 of January 26.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.