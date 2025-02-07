Plans have been tabled to change the currently vacant Union House from a homeless shelter to a 52-bed HMO.placeholder image
Solar farm, holiday cottages and new homes: 8 new planning applications registered in East Lancashire

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:42 BST

Some large-scale planning applications have been verified this week in East Lancashire.

As well as small scale house alterations, there have also been applications made for a solar farm, a complete warehouse remodelling, and to change the use of a listed church building.

Imtiaz Gurji has applied for permission to build a pair of semi-detached houses on land off Leopold Road, Blackburn.

1. Land off Leopold Road, Blackburn

Imtiaz Gurji has applied for permission to build a pair of semi-detached houses on land off Leopold Road, Blackburn. | Areeba Architecture/BWD Council Photo: Areeba Architecture/BWD Council

Plans have been submitted to build a single-storey portal frame building at the rear of this existing site to create an additional workshop bay and secure storage.

2. Unit 7 Alan Ramsbottom Way, Great Harwood

Plans have been submitted to build a single-storey portal frame building at the rear of this existing site to create an additional workshop bay and secure storage. | Hyndburn BC Photo: Hyndburn BC

A change of use and Listed Building application has been submitted to change this former church building into offices. Work would include building internal walls, reinstatement of washroom facilities and an electrical fit out.

3. St James' Church, St James Road, Church, Hyndburn

A change of use and Listed Building application has been submitted to change this former church building into offices. Work would include building internal walls, reinstatement of washroom facilities and an electrical fit out. | ELG Planning/Hyndburn BC Photo: ELG Planning/Hyndburn BC

Rossendale Valley Energy Ltd want to build a solar farm with a maximum generating capacity of approximately 750kWp AC on land off Worsley Street, Rising Bridge. The application includes solar photovoltaic panels, security fencing, CCTV cameras, underground cabling, inverters, environmental enhancement measures and other ancillary development.

4. Land east of The Lanxess, Urethanes Ltd, Paragon Works Site, Worsley Street, Rising Bridge

Rossendale Valley Energy Ltd want to build a solar farm with a maximum generating capacity of approximately 750kWp AC on land off Worsley Street, Rising Bridge. The application includes solar photovoltaic panels, security fencing, CCTV cameras, underground cabling, inverters, environmental enhancement measures and other ancillary development. | Rossendale Valley Energy Ltd/Rossendale Borough Council Photo: Rossendale Valley Energy Ltd/Rossendale Borough Council

