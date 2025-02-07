As well as small scale house alterations, there have also been applications made for a solar farm, a complete warehouse remodelling, and to change the use of a listed church building.
To find out more about what’s happening in your area, click on the pages below.
1. Land off Leopold Road, Blackburn
Imtiaz Gurji has applied for permission to build a pair of semi-detached houses on land off Leopold Road, Blackburn. | Areeba Architecture/BWD Council Photo: Areeba Architecture/BWD Council
2. Unit 7 Alan Ramsbottom Way, Great Harwood
Plans have been submitted to build a single-storey portal frame building at the rear of this existing site to create an additional workshop bay and secure storage.
| Hyndburn BC Photo: Hyndburn BC
3. St James' Church, St James Road, Church, Hyndburn
A change of use and Listed Building application has been submitted to change this former church building into offices. Work would include building internal walls, reinstatement of washroom facilities and an electrical fit out. | ELG Planning/Hyndburn BC Photo: ELG Planning/Hyndburn BC
4. Land east of The Lanxess, Urethanes Ltd, Paragon Works Site, Worsley Street, Rising Bridge
Rossendale Valley Energy Ltd want to build a solar farm with a maximum generating capacity of approximately 750kWp AC on land off Worsley Street, Rising Bridge. The application includes solar photovoltaic panels, security fencing, CCTV cameras, underground cabling, inverters, environmental enhancement measures and other ancillary development. | Rossendale Valley Energy Ltd/Rossendale Borough Council Photo: Rossendale Valley Energy Ltd/Rossendale Borough Council