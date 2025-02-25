Sneak peek inside £20.5m Jubilee Gardens in Leyland as extra care facility moves closer to opening
South Ribble Borough Council has released a sneak peek video inside Jubilee Gardens, which is set to open later this year.
The development, on a former print works site in West Paddock, will provide 75 apartments which will be available for affordable rent only to the over-55s, with supported living facilities including a café, hair salon and support services.
The authority itself is behind the project, and by introducing the extra care provision, it aims to ensure residents gain access to a high-quality housing which allows them to maintain their independence whilst at the same time ensuring access to vital support.
Caddick Construction, the main contractor, has pledged a £6.6m social value investment in Leyland and the wider Lancashire area.
The next steps are to open the application process and to get a show apartment ready. For more information on Jubilee Gardens, click here.
