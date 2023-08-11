Six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to Banksfield Place on Walton Summit Industrial Estate after a vehicle caught fire at around 8.35am.

Nearby homes in Bamber Bridge and Clayton Brook, as well as businesses on the industrial estate, were told to keep all windows and doors closed due to thick smoke in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists were also advised to avoid the area while fire crews battled to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to Banksfield Place on Walton Summit Industrial Estate near Bamber Bridge after a vehicle caught fire at around 8.35am

The blaze has since been extinguished and the incident has been stood down, with one fire engine remaining at the scene to dampen down.

A spokesperson for the fire service: “At 8.37am, six fire engines from Leyland, Penwortham, Preston, Darwen, and Fulwood, together with an aerial ladder platform from Preston, attended a vehicle fire on Banksfield Place, Bamber Bridge.

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, two jets, and ventilation units to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported.