News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Top surgeon arrested and suspended over sexual harassment allegations

Smoke warning for homes in Bamber Bridge and Clayton Brook after Walton Summit Industrial Estate fire

Fire crews tackled a blaze at an industrial park next to the M6 today (Friday, August 11).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:50 BST

Six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to Banksfield Place on Walton Summit Industrial Estate after a vehicle caught fire at around 8.35am.

Nearby homes in Bamber Bridge and Clayton Brook, as well as businesses on the industrial estate, were told to keep all windows and doors closed due to thick smoke in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motorists were also advised to avoid the area while fire crews battled to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to Banksfield Place on Walton Summit Industrial Estate near Bamber Bridge after a vehicle caught fire at around 8.35amSix fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to Banksfield Place on Walton Summit Industrial Estate near Bamber Bridge after a vehicle caught fire at around 8.35am
Six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to Banksfield Place on Walton Summit Industrial Estate near Bamber Bridge after a vehicle caught fire at around 8.35am
Most Popular

The blaze has since been extinguished and the incident has been stood down, with one fire engine remaining at the scene to dampen down.

A spokesperson for the fire service: “At 8.37am, six fire engines from Leyland, Penwortham, Preston, Darwen, and Fulwood, together with an aerial ladder platform from Preston, attended a vehicle fire on Banksfield Place, Bamber Bridge.

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, two jets, and ventilation units to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported.

"Five pumps and the aerial ladder platform have now been released from this incident.”

Related topics:MotoristsPrestonFulwood