Smoke alarm alerts Preston neighbours

Quick-thinking neighbours averted a potential house blaze in Preston.

Residents of a property on Cantsfield Avenue, Ingol, had left a log-burning stove smouldering before going out.

Fuel left next to the stove had heated up and started to burn, the fire service said.

The resulting smoke triggered an alarm and neighbours called the emergency services.

Two crews from Preston attended shortly before 10.30pm on Thursday, November 23.

A fire service spokesman said: "The log-burner had been left and the room was quite smoke-logged.

"They were lucky it wasn't worse. The smoke alarm alerted the neighbours.

"If you have a log-burner, don't leave fuel or logs right next to it and take extra care if you are leaving the property unattended.

"There was no-one in the property at the time and the damage was limited to around the stove itself."