The smiling mugshot of a Lancashire man who brutally assaulted his ex-partner and threatened to burn her face with acid has been released by police following his sentencing.

Gulhassan Khan, 36, a barbershop owner from Nelson, appeared at Preston Crown Court where he admitted to assault causing actual bodily harm and dangerous driving during a violent incident at a petrol station in March.

He was sentenced to 27 months in prison and disqualified from driving for just over two years.

Gulhassan Khan has been jailed after assaulting his ex-partner and threatening to burn her face with acid | Lancashire Police

The court heard that Khan, a father-of-five, launched a sustained attack on his former partner at around 2am at the Springbank Service Station on Manchester Road, Nelson.

CCTV footage captured Khan punching the woman multiple times and attempting to force her into her a vehicle, which he later drove erratically around the forecourt.

Prosecutors described the assault as “prolonged and persistent.”

During the attack, Khan was seen chasing the woman, grabbing her repeatedly as she tried to escape and dragging her back to the car.

One witness described it as an apparent attempt to run her down.

Mobile phone footage discovered by police after Khan’s arrest showed the victim bloodied and visibly terrified as he made verbal threats, including references to throwing battery acid on her and warning, “I was saying when I get out (of prison), I will burn you.”

The woman was eventually found with significant facial injuries, including a deep gash to the bridge of her nose and two black eyes.

She was said to be in a hysterical and intoxicated state when officers located the vehicle.

Despite the severity of the assault, the woman later chose not to cooperate with the prosecution and declined to provide a victim impact statement. She was also present in court to support Khan during sentencing.

Recorder Ayisha Siddiqi, who presided over the case, acknowledged the lack of cooperation from the victim but stated it did not diminish the seriousness of the offence.

“You decided to video her in a state of distress,” she told Khan. “The filming of her was degrading. You said you would be out soon and burn her, and throw battery acid in her face.”

Khan denied a third charge of kidnapping, which was withdrawn and allowed to lie on file.

The court also heard that Khan had 16 previous convictions, including offences of assaulting an emergency worker and causing actual bodily harm. He has served two previous custodial sentences.

Defence barrister Joseph Allman said his client recognised the relationship was unsustainable, telling the court that even Khan’s young daughter had urged him to end it.

He also cited cocaine use and gambling as contributing factors to Khan’s behaviour.

“This is an extremely grim offence—deeply upsetting to watch,” Allman said in reference to the video evidence shown in court.

In addition to the prison term, Khan will be required to pass an extended driving test before being permitted to drive again.