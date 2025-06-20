Slow traffic on M6 northbound caused by M61 merge near Preston

Sean Gleaves

Published 20th Jun 2025
Delays are building on the M6 northbound this afternoon as traffic from the M61 merges onto the motorway near Preston.

Congestion has been reported between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 31 (Samlesbury) on the M6.

Google / AA

Traffic on the M61 northbound is also stretching back to junction 9 (Clayton Brook).

Motorists are facing delays of around ten minutes, with average speeds down to 15mph.

No collisions have been reported in the area.

