Slow traffic on M6 northbound caused by M61 merge near Preston

Delays are building on the M6 northbound this afternoon as traffic from the M61 merges onto the motorway near Preston.

Congestion has been reported between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 31 (Samlesbury) on the M6.

Delays were building on the M6 northbound as traffic from the M61 merged onto the motorway near Preston | Google / AA

Traffic on the M61 northbound is also stretching back to junction 9 (Clayton Brook).

Motorists are facing delays of around ten minutes, with average speeds down to 15mph.

No collisions have been reported in the area.