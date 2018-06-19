Slip roads for M6 Charnock Richard services set to close

It looks like it is the end of the line for slip roads at a service station in Charnock Richard, off the M6 motorway.

Signs have popped up around two access routes off Mill Lane, which lead to Welcome Break services, announcing they are to be closed to motorists as of July.

Signs have popped up around two access routes off Mill Lane

But mystery surrounds who has put the signs up and who has authorised the move.

Historically both the access routes had no entry signs but for years since then motorists have used the motorway services as an unofficial junction to get onto and off the M6.

Now, following the closures, commuters will have to go to either junction 27 for Standish or junction 28 for Leyland to get on and off the motorway.

One notice on the clip road states: “From July 2018 this road will have no public access.”

It adds: ”Automatic bollard system will be in operation.”

Another says: “Private road. This is not a public access road.

“This road is due to close, please find an alternative route.”

Motorists want to know how the decision to close the slip roads has come about and who by.

One angry resident of Adlington, aged 71, said: “This is a really useful junction in both directions of the M6. It makes no sense to close it.

“It takes all the pressure off Leyland and Standish.

“The businesses on the services must get a lot of trade from it as well, because residents in the area have practically no other shops.”

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle has previously called for a new junction at the services in Charnock Richard to alleviate traffic at the two junctions on either side.

His concern came out of the increase in traffic following the Cuerden Valley development.

Writing to the Guardian Astley Village resident John Mantas said: “If ever evidence were needed to demonstrate a lack of joined up thinking in this country, it is provided by the recent signs indicating the imminent closure of the shortcut to and from the M6 via the Charnock Richard Services.

“Despite the local councils supporting the development of tens of thousands of new homes in the area, no new access to M6 has been provided.

“I am sure however the residents of Coppull, Wrightington and Standish will be delighted to accommodate the literally hundreds of thousands of additional car, van and lorry journeys through their villages, which will result annually from this closure.”

A re-branded Ramada hotel has opened within the last year.

The Guardian was not able to get hold of Ramada for a comment . Welcome Break do not respond to requests for comment.