A Morris dancing group said they have been left heartbroken after a bus they spent months repairing was targeted by "mindless" vandals.

The double-decker, belonging to Tanhouse Morris Dance Group in Skelmersdale was found with its windows smashed, fuel siphoned off and seats ripped out.

The bus, which was parked up in a garage on Potter Place, was targeted some time overnight on Saturday.

The dance group, run by volunteers, had hoped to use the bus to travel to a competition.

Angela Eadie, the group's treasurer, said it was ‘heart-breaking’ after the effort everyone had gone to making sure it was all ready for Sunday's competition.

She said: "It's a double-decker bus which as a group we had to do major fundraising to get.

"We keep it clean and tidy so it's upsetting someone would do such mindless vandalism."

The group had spent more than £1,000 repairing the bus over the last few months, with the last of repairs being completed on Saturday.

The non-profit group was founded in 1970 by Sue McCluskey, who is still principal. It relies on fundraising, grants and sponsorship and the bus offered subsidised transport to families who do not drive.

In the hope of making the necessary repairs they have set up a GoFundMe appeal.