Skelmersdale-based energy firm ranks in top 10 best places to work

Stuart Brothers create £30m power generation firm in six years

North-West based power generator firm, Stuart Energy, has been listed as one of the UK’s Top 10 Best Places to Work 2024 for small organisations - the only business within Greater Manchester to be named as a winner in the small business top ten category.

‘Family first, work second’ is the mantra at this specialist power generation and family-run business - spearheaded by brothers Mark and Lee Stuart. In a year of propelled growth, new hires and client expansion, the firm now has teams across Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham and London.

Co-founder and Joint Managing Director, Mark Stuart said: “Having seen our success in the North West grow during recent years thanks to our well-deserved reputation for quality, innovation and efficiency, delivered by our extremely talented team, further expansion in the UK is the next logical step for the business.”

Left to Right: Joint Managing Directors, Lee Stuart and Mark Stuart

Growing revenues by an incredible 79 per cent in the last three years and operating at a 99.5 per cent employee retention rate – the Northern firm have continued to bolster their operations of late.

Their ongoing high-profile projects include powering the £1.3bn Manchester Airport transformation programme, providing power to the HS2 contract, as well as working on the new A66 road infrastructure programme with Kier Highways as part of the levelling up, which is valued at £1.6bn.

The firm’s innovative battery pack system, the first of its kind to hit the market has been utilised within such projects to create far greater efficiencies and a cost-effective solution for clients.

Enforcing best-in-class policies has led Stuart Energy to build an extensive client portfolio of blue-chip companies, retailers and property experts including, Bentley Motors, Amazon, Boohoo, FIFA Football, Shell, BP, Costa Coffee, Balfour Beatty, Bowmer + Kirkland and McDonald's.

Lee added: “Sustainability and environmental impact is a key priority for us. We saved our clients close to £1million in fuel costs this year with our battery system and last month helped clients save close to £300k in fuel savings, as well as 441 tonnes of Co2 used, which is the equivalent of driving around the earth 400 times in an average car!

“Increasing energy efficiency, diversifying energy sources and creating a culture of sustainability has certainly helped to build our successful team. Demonstrating progress and innovation in these areas, amongst others, has allowed us to attract the very best talent in the field.”

The firm also appointed a Director of Strategic Partnerships - Jane Stuart-Puttnam - last month. Jane joined to further accelerate the firm’s growth ambitions - working across the B2B and B2C framework, reaching and building relationships with partners and affiliates to drive the pioneering solutions the firm have created.

