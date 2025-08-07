A skeleton has been discovered on the beach at Cleveleys, prompting a police investigation.

The report was made shortly before 1.15pm today.

Officers confirmed that enquiries are underway to determine whether the remains are human.

Crime scene investigators were seen near Promenade South following the discovery.

The investigation is said to be in its early stages.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Officers are at the scene and are conducting enquiries, which are in their very early stages, to determine if these are human remains.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information to come forward.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call 101, quoting log number 0632 of August 7, 2025.