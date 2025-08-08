A “skeleton” discovered on the beach at Cleveleys was human remains, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report was made shortly before 1.15pm yesterday near Promenade South, prompting a swift response from officers and crime scene investigators.

Police today confirmed the remains are human and are now working to identify the individual and establish how they came to be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A “skeleton” discovered on the beach at Cleveleys was human remains, police have confirmed | Phil Platt

The discovery attracted significant local attention, with many residents gathering near the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to thank the teenagers who reported this to us for their assistance and to the members of the public for their patience while our officers carried out their duties.

“There were, however, a number of people at the scene attempting to film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that there are real people affected by this incident, and ask that you please consider and respect their privacy by avoiding sharing footage online.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number 0632 of August 7.