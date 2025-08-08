'Skeleton' discovered on Cleveleys beach identified as human remains with police investigation continuing
The report was made shortly before 1.15pm yesterday near Promenade South, prompting a swift response from officers and crime scene investigators.
Police today confirmed the remains are human and are now working to identify the individual and establish how they came to be there.
The discovery attracted significant local attention, with many residents gathering near the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to thank the teenagers who reported this to us for their assistance and to the members of the public for their patience while our officers carried out their duties.
“There were, however, a number of people at the scene attempting to film.
“We want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that there are real people affected by this incident, and ask that you please consider and respect their privacy by avoiding sharing footage online.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number 0632 of August 7.
