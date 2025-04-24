Six Lancashire businesses fail food hygiene checks as 25 establishments visited by inspectors

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 18:42 BST

25 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on March 21.

1. Heritage Coffee Shop, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DW

Rated 4 on March 21. | Google

Rated 3 on March 21.

2. Dunes Café, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 1SN

Rated 3 on March 21. | Google

Rated 3 on March 21.

3. Flavour Fusion, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3QE

Rated 3 on March 21. | Contributed

Rated 2 on March 20.

4. Mandarin, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD

Rated 2 on March 20. | Google

