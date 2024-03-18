Six fire engines at scene of fire at St John's Church in Padiham

Six fire engines are currently at the scene of a blaze at a church in Padiham.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Mar 2024, 09:38 GMT
Crews were called out just after 8am to the blaze at St John’s Church. Engines from Burnley, Clitheroe, Nelson and Hyndburn are at scene, along with the aerial ladder platform from Preston.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and are using three hose reels to extinguish the fire. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area

