A grieving sister has paid tribute to her younger brother who suffered a heart attack at a new job and later died in hospital.

Sharon Lyth, 53, from Blackburn, had been on holiday to Gran Canaria last month when she got the heartbreaking phone call from her dad that her brother Dave Wilson, 51, had suffered a heart attack at his job and was rushed to hospital.

Sharon Lyth, 53, (far right) pictured with her daughter and late brother Dave Wilson, 51, who had suffered a heart attack at his job and was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but sadly died days later | S

Dave had just started a new job at the cafe at The Solaris Centre in South Shore when he was taken ill.

She said: “It was Saturday, September 20, and I had been on holiday about a week and woke up not feeling right with bad pains in my chest.

“I instantly knew there was something wrong back home and then my dad rang and said that Dave suffered a heart attack and was in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

“He was in a coma for 11 days as the hospital said they wanted to give his heart a rest as he had suffered three heart attacks and multiple strokes that day.”

Frantic with worry, Sharon then rushed to get a flight home so she could be with the rest of her family at his bedside.

Sharon described her brother as "full of life" and a "gentleman”. | S

Sharon, who works as a full-time carer for her husband, said: “My daughter told me to get a flight home as soon as I could.

“We were informed that as his brain had been deprived from oxygen for a long period of time this had caused brain damage.

“It was heartbreaking. I said if he could hear me to blink his eyes and he did.

“He put up a good fight but he passed away on Friday, October 3, around 5am.

“We are all still in shock including his three children and his brother Paul, 45, as he was so full of life. Everyone that knew him loved him and called him a gentleman.”

Dave’s funeral will be held at Pleasington Crematorium in Blackburn next Friday at 2.15pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend and pay their respects.