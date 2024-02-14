February 14, 2014, was a significant date in the history of Preston - and the footballing world.
That night, we lost a legend.
Ten years on since the death of PNE and England footballing great, Sir Tom Finney, we look back at pictures from his funeral, and remember the send-off the city and footballing world gave to him.
1. Mourners lined the streets outside Deepdale to watch the funeral courtege
2. Carrying the coffin into Preston Minster
3. Mourners on the steps of Preston Minster
4. People lined the streets of Preston to say goodbye.
