News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Tributes at Deepdale for Sir Tom FinneyTributes at Deepdale for Sir Tom Finney
Tributes at Deepdale for Sir Tom Finney

Sir Tom Finney: 11 funeral photographs as we remember Preston's footballing hero 10 years since his death

"Tom Finney would have been great in any team, in any match and in any age"

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:45 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 12:45 GMT

February 14, 2014, was a significant date in the history of Preston - and the footballing world.

That night, we lost a legend.

Ten years on since the death of PNE and England footballing great, Sir Tom Finney, we look back at pictures from his funeral, and remember the send-off the city and footballing world gave to him.

Mourners lined the streets outside Deepdale to watch the funeral courtege

1. Mourners lined the streets outside Deepdale to watch the funeral courtege

Mourners lined the streets outside Deepdale to watch the funeral courtege Photo: Iain Lynn

Photo Sales
Carrying the coffin into Preston Minster

2. Carrying the coffin into Preston Minster

Carrying the coffin into Preston Minster Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Mourners on the steps of Preston Minster

3. Mourners on the steps of Preston Minster

Mourners on the steps of Preston Minster Photo: NW

Photo Sales
People lined the streets of Preston to say goodbye.

4. People lined the streets of Preston to say goodbye.

People lined the streets of Preston to say goodbye. Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonEngland